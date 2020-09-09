Forest Service: Not safe to visit Oregon national forests

Mt. Hood National Forest closed down temporarily, but officials said it was not a good idea to go camping anywhere near the fires due to poor air quality.

MT HOOD, Ore. — Mt. Hood National Forest closed temporarily due to fire concerns.

Because of the numerous fires around the state, combined with the heat, significant wind and dry conditions, firefighting resources were stretched thin statewide for Labor Day week.

The Mt. Hood National Forest closure began Tuesday, Sept. 8 and officials said they would re-evaluate when to open daily as conditions change.

The closure included developed campgrounds, dispersed camping, day-use areas, wilderness areas and all forest roads and trails.

According to the Forest Service, the closure was put in place to protect public and firefighter health and safety.

Though the forest had been under fire restrictions, officials said they still saw unattended and abandoned fires, and closed due to the current conditions and lack of available resources, heightens the risk to firefighters, the public and wildlife.



“At this time, with extreme fire danger, multiple wildfires growing, and new wildfires igniting and multiple evacuations, it’s simply not safe to visit,” said Forest Supervisor Richard Periman. “Thank you for your patience and cooperation during this time of extreme fire threat.”

Though Mt. Hood National Forest was the only area explicitly closing due to the fire, officials said it was not wise to camp anywhere near the forest as they are spreading rapidly and the air quality is poor.

Your pics: Eerie skies across Oregon after historic wind event 1/33

2/33

3/33

4/33

5/33

6/33

7/33

8/33

9/33

10/33

11/33

12/33

13/33

14/33

15/33

16/33

17/33

18/33

19/33

20/33

21/33

22/33

23/33

24/33

25/33

26/33

27/33

28/33

29/33

30/33

31/33

32/33

33/33 1 / 33