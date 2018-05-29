SPOKANE, Wash. – Food Truck Fridays are back by popular demand this summer!

Wall Street in downtown Spokane will closely from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. weekly in June, July, August and September to host four to six members of the Greater Spokane Food Truck Association.

The first Food Truck Friday is on June 1.

Vendors include Brain Freeze Creamery, Compass Breakfast Wagon, Couple of Chefs, Crate, D. Lish’s, King of Tacos, Mac Daddy’s, Mangia, Meat BBQ, Mixed Plate, One Night Stand BBQ, Skewers, Tacos Camargo and Tony’s BBQ.

For a weekly schedule of trucks, you can visit the Greater Spokane Food Trucks website.

PREVIOUS: Food Truck Friday returns for second year in downtown Spokane

© 2018 KREM