Evacuations issued in Mason, Thurston counties as flooding hits several areas of western Washington

Hoquiam is also experiencing localized flooding, and a doctor's office in Aberdeen was under floodwaters Thursday afternoon.

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Areas of Grays Harbor County, Thurston County and Mason County are experiencing flooding Thursday due to heavy rain and snowmelt.

There are evacuations in place in multiple counties.

Find information on flooding, evacuations and flood warnings below:

Mason County:

Residents in flood-prone areas of Skokomish Valley in Mason County were ordered to either evacuate or prepare to shelter in place for three days due to quickly rising floodwaters with imminent flooding and road closures expected.

"We expect more road closures with some areas cut-off and inaccessible as early as 3:00 p.m.," wrote the Washington Department of Emergency Management.

"We expect more road closures with some areas cut-off and inaccessible as early as 3:00 p.m.," wrote the Washington Department of Emergency Management.

As of 11 a.m., the 800 line and Ells Hill Road are closed. Floodwaters are expected to rise as high as 17 and a half feet by midnight.

This comes after Mason County declared a state of emergency Wednesday ahead of the heavy rain due to the "extensive damage" dealt by the recent snowstorm.

Grays Harbor County:

A Flood Warning went into effect Thursday afternoon for areas of Grays Harbor County after major flooding was forecasted for the Chehalis River above Grand Mound. The Flood Warning is expected to be in place until Sunday afternoon.

Grays Harbor County Emergency Management said the Chehalis River will reach 144.5 feet, causing “major flooding, inundating roads and farm lands in Independence Valley.”

Floodwaters are expected to cover State Route 12 and James, Independence and Moon roads.

The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday afternoon and crest Friday afternoon at 145.2 feet.

Officials said it isn’t expected to fall below flood stage until Sunday morning.

The Hoquiam Police Department told residents to prepare for localized flooding. The city’s public works department opened a free sandbag station next to the Department of Licensing Office at the end of 8th Street.

Hoquiam police urge residents to not drive through floodwaters.

Around 8:30 a.m., Twin Harbors Eye Center in Aberdeen posted pictures on Facebook of flooding inside its offices.

Thurston County:

Thurston County Emergency Management issued a Level 2 evacuation for the Chehalis River. Residents living near the river should prepare for localized flooding and be prepared to evacuate the area if advised to by law enforcement. Forecasts predict the river will reach flood stage on Thursday and remain there through Sunday.

The Skookumchuck River is expected to reach major flooding. The river is expected to rise above flood stage at 215 feet late Friday morning. The river will fall back below flood stage on Saturday afternoon.

Flooding is also possible in downtown Olympia. Sandbags are available to local businesses in Olympia at several locations throughout the city.

Sandbags are available to local businesses in Olympia at several locations throughout the city.

Call Thurston County Public Works at (360) 867-2300 to report flooded roads during regular business hours. After hours, weekend and holiday road reports should be directed to TCOMM Dispatch at (360) 704-2740. Residents are urged to only use 9-1-1 for life-threatening emergencies.

Lewis County:

The Skookumchuck River at Centrailia is projected to rise two feet higher than the current peak level previously set in 1996.

Lewis County Commissioners asked residents to take necessary steps to protect themselves and their families, especially if they see water near their home or current location.

Those who are displaced can find shelter at Centralia Middle School at 901 Johnson Rd. The shelter has an outside space for pets.

King County:



In Issaquah, the Issaquah Creek is expected to flood nearby residences, businesses and roads, according to predictions from the National Weather Service.

The City of Issaquah announced on Twitter, the creek's level has reached Phase 2. Crews will be responding to deliver sandbags as needed. For assistance, residents can call 425-837-3470.

Issaquah Creek’s level is now at Phase 2, with localized flooding expected in flood-prone areas. Our crews are responding, and will deliver sand and bags 24/7. Call 425-837-3470 for deliveries.



Stay up to date: https://t.co/EUrijjBf5q pic.twitter.com/h6FhY6tvq3 — City of Issaquah (@cityofissaquah) January 7, 2022

The Issaquah Salmon Hatchery, located next to the creek, has been preparing for high waters for the last couple days.

The group, "Friends of the Issaquah Salmon Hatchery put a call out on Nextdoor for volunteers needed to fill sandbags. Dozens arrived to help fill the bags, some of which are being used to shield the hatchery pumps and entryways into the facility.

Two homes on-site, where staff live, are also on alert and using sandbags to block crawl spaces.

"Any area where it's vulnerable, where we know the water can get high enough and cause a problem, we really fortify the place really well this year," Hatchery supervisor Darin Combs said.

Two years ago in February, the creek rose to levels that impacted the hatchery and the garage of one of the staff's homes.

Active flood warnings:

Flood Warnings have also been issued for various parts of western Washington as snowmelt and heavy rain create potentially disastrous conditions.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers:

Issaquah Creek near Issaquah

Puyallup River near Orting

Chehalis River near Grand Mound, Doty, Centralia and Porter

Deschutes River near Rainier

Newaukum River near Chehalis

Satsop River near Satsop

Skokomish River near Potlach

Skookumchuck River near Centralia and Bucoda

South Prairie Creek at South Prairie

Pilchuck River near Snohomish

Stillaguamish River near Arlington