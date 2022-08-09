Body of floatplane crash victim identified as 29-year-old Gabby Hanna

The plane, flying from Friday Harbor to Renton Municipal Airport in a scheduled commercial commuter flight, crashed in Mutiny Bay on Sept. 4.

WHIDBEY ISLAND STATION, Wash. — The Island County Corner's office has confirmed the body discovered in Mutiny Bay on Sunday as 29-year-old Gabrielle "Gabby" Hanna, one of the 10 victims of the Sept. 4 floatplane crash.

Dave von Beck, who is Hanna's father, shared a statement Tuesday:

"Our family and friends are just heartsick with grief at the loss of our beautiful Gabby, who at 29 should have had many decades of a wonderful life still to be lived."

Hanna attended Garfield High School in Seattle and Occidental College in Los Angeles. She competed in swimming at Occidental and majored in philosophy, according to a team bio on the college's website.

The plane, flying from Friday Harbor to Renton Municipal Airport in a scheduled commercial commuter flight, crashed in Mutiny Bay. Data and witness reports indicated the floatplane took a nosedive before plummeting, with 10 people on board. All nine passengers and the pilot are presumed dead.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said in a statement to KING 5 that foam fragments, a seat cushion, seat belt, dispatch paperwork, flooring structure and personal items have also been found.

Water in the area where the plane crashed can be hundreds of feet deep. Terry Ney, deputy chief of operations for the South Whidbey Fire EMS said his crew clocked depths between 100 to 200 feet during Sunday’s recovery. The NTSB says their search area is between 100 to 300 feet deep.

The NTSB said a normal investigation will take between 18 and 24 months, but they aren’t certain how long this will take as they haven’t located the plane yet. A spokesperson said they are "confident" the plane will be located.

How the aircraft will be recovered will depend on what depth the aircraft is located at and what condition it's located in. Investigators have yet to find out if the aircraft broke up in the water or how widely the debris might be spread. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is now aiding in the search.

The United States Coast Guard has confirmed the identities of all 10 victims on board.