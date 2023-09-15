1 killed, 1 injured in plane crash on Lake Sammamish

Bellevue fire crews said they are responding to Lake Sammamish.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — One person has died and another is in critical condition after a plane crashed into Lake Sammamish Friday morning, the Belleuve Fire Department said in a social media post.

The King County Sheriff's Office says its Marine Unit is on scene and has rescued two people from the plane. One person was pronounced dead and another is being transported to the hospital, BFD said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released a preliminary statement about the crash, which reads:

An undetermined aircraft crashed into Lake Sammamish in King County, Washington, around 11 a.m. local time on Friday, Sept. 15. Only the pilot was on board.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide further updates.

In a media briefing near the scene, Bellevue Fire confirmed that two men were on board the plane when it crashed. Residents who saw the crash say they saw the plane take off and struggle to stay up before nosediving.

BFD also says it was bystanders who pulled people from the plane and started CPR.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.