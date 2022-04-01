Dozens of flight cancellations impact spring break travel at Sea-Tac Airport

Some potential spring breakers at Sea-Tac International Airport Thursday morning are facing canceled flights.

SEATTLE — Seattle-Tacoma International Airport dealt with a rush of spring break travelers Thursday morning amid dozens of flight cancellations.

By 5 a.m. more than 30 flights were canceled, 29 of which were Alaska Airlines flights.

The cancellations are being caused by an industry-wide shortage of commercial pilots, which has led to hundreds of recent flight cancellations, leaving tens of thousands of travelers stranded across the country.

Alaska Airlines has been hit especially hard as it struggles to come to a new contract agreement with the union representing its pilots.

Both sides have been trying to reach an agreement for three years now.

Last week, Alaska Airlines pilots held an informational picket up and down the West Coast to inform the public about the ongoing contract negotiations, which were postponed after 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline has apologized to passengers, blaming the cancellations on the pilot shortage, but the union representing pilots said the airline has failed to take the steps needed to retain and attract pilots.

In a statement released last week the Air Line Pilots Association, International said "Alaska Airlines failed to properly plan for increased travel demand."

It goes on to say "Now, they’re trying to distract the public from their mismanagement and blame the pilots who helped save their company. Pilot leaders have been warning for years that pilots will choose to fly for other airlines due to an inadequate contract that will only exacerbate existing staffing challenges."