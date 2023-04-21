Flett Middle School takes ownership of Spokane community on its Day of Service

The day of volunteering is a chance for students to take ownership of their community.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Flett Middle School students took a break from class today to volunteer in the community. This marks the school's first ever "Flett Riverhawks SERVE Day." Groups of students are connected with various non-profits in the community for a day of service.

Flett Middle School is one of Spokane's newest schools. This day of volunteering is a chance for students to take ownership of their community.

Principal Matthew Henshaw said students are volunteering at 14 non-profit locations for the inaugural event.

"We're doing things like yard work for shut-ins or writing cards for folks with Meals on Wheels who can't get out," Henshaw said.

A group of 6th graders helped out at Second Harvest. The project of the day: sorting apples.

For many students, it's their first time volunteering at Second Harvest. But you wouldn't know it by how quickly they mastered their tasks of bagging apples, taping up boxes and stacking them.

All their work helps Second Harvest prepare boxes that will get shipped to partner pantries and agencies that deliver the food to families in need.

It's not your typical school day, but it's one these students prefer.

"This is way better than doing schoolwork!," Quinn Clark, Flett Middle School sixth grader said as she worked alongside her friends at the apple bagging station.

Although these students aren't in class, there are lessons to be learned on Riverhawk SERVE Day.

"I hope that one of the things they take away is they are a part of something bigger than themselves," Henshaw said.

Quinn and her classmates have already taken this to heart.

"We got a lot from support from everybody when our school was being built," Quinn said. "I think it's nice that we get to give back to people."

By the end of the day, the apples were ready for delivery and the neighbor's leaves were all raked. This may be the first Riverhawk Serve Day. But Henshaw said it won't be their last.

