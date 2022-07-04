Flash flooding closing roadways near Kerr Camp

Multiple bridges and roadways near Kerr Camp have been impacted by flash flooding.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — Heavy rain over the last few days has caused parts of Kerr Camp in Okanogan County to be flooded, leading to campers sheltering in place while waters descend.

According to Maurice Mo Goodall, Okanogan Co. Emergency Manager, a portion of the road leading into Conconully, Washington has been closed due to the flood waters. Only drivers leaving the city are able to access the road. Multiple bridges in the county have also been closed due to debris.

Goodall confirmed that there had been no injuries due to the flooding. Emergency management crews will be assessing the damage in the days to come.