SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Mayor David Condon ordered all flags at city facilities to be lowered to half staff to honor firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2018 until Oct. 9.

It’s for the 38th National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Memorial Service. The foundation was created by Congress to lead a nationwide effort to remember America’s fallen firefighters.

This comes two days after Okanogan County Fire Chief Christian Johnson died after suffering burns to over half of his body while fighting the Spring Coulee Fire.

“This year’s memorial service is particularly crushing after the death of Okanogan Assistant Fire Chief Christian Johnson,” said Mayor Condon in a press release. “We have decided to extend this honor and flags at our facilities will remain at half-staff through Wednesday, Oct. 9.”

Flags should be remain lowered until sundown on Oct. 9.

