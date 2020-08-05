SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington state leaders have approved applications from five Washington counties to move into phase two of Gov. Jay Inslee's reopening plan.

The approved counties are Columbia, Garfield, Lincoln, Ferry and Pend Oreille.

Businesses in the counties approved to move into the second phase must wait to reopen until guidance has been released for their industry on how to keep workers and the public safe, state leaders said. They must comply with all health and safety requirements outlined in that guidance to reopen.

Counties with a population of less than 75,000 and no new cases of COVID-19 in the last three weeks may apply for a variance from the state. The application process requires support from the local health officer, the local board of health, local hospitals, and the county commission or council.

“We recognize COVID-19 is impacting some parts of our state in different ways and some counties will be ready to move forward earlier than others,” said State Secretary of Health John Wiesman Secretary Wiesman. “While recognizing that reality, we set cautious, thorough requirements for counties that want to apply for a variance. Each of the counties approved to enter Phase 2 has demonstrated strong planning and capability in the areas necessary to protect public health in their communities.”

Each county must also demonstrate that they have adequate local hospital bed capacity and personal protective equipment to keep health care workers safe. The application must include plans for:

Making testing available and accessible to everyone in the county with symptoms

Staffing case investigations and contact tracing

Housing people in isolation or quarantine who can’t or don’t want to do so at home

Providing case management services to those in isolation and quarantine

Responding rapidly to outbreaks in congregate settings.

The variance requests are reviewed by the secretary of health, who can approve them as submitted, approve with modifications or deny them. Variances can be revoked if circumstances change.

Kittitas, Skamania and Wahkiakum Counties have also applied for variances and their applications are under review. Stevens County applied but is not yet eligible based on the outlined criteria.

The state is still working to determine when and how counties with a phase two variance can move to phase two and considering additional options to support different regional needs in reopening.

The governor's reopening plan also includes a variance for larger counties to meet other criteria, which could include per capita cases, a spokesperson said this week. Leaders with the state Department of Health and Inslee are working over the next several weeks to address additional criteria for allowing more counties to apply for a variance.

