Exclusive video shows the moments leading up to a plane crash, a walk-through time in a local historical neighborhood, and a visit to flooding sites from the governor.

EXCLUSIVE: I-90 plane crash

A witness said he watched an experimental airplane glide down onto the highway around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. He also caught it all on video.

WATCH: https://on.krem.com/lookoutpasscrash

Browne’s Addition

The city of Spokane is looking to preserve its oldest neighborhood, Browne’s Addition, by making it a local historical district.

MORE: https://on.krem.com/BrownesAddition

Gov. Inslee visit

Washington Governor Jay Inslee will visit Ferry County on Wednesday to get a first-hand look at the flooding.

READ: https://on.krem.com/InsleeVisit

Warm temperatures, afternoon thunderstorms

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm with a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon.

FORECAST: https://on.krem.com/forecast

K-9 Laslo update

Great news about one of Spokane’s retired K-9s was posted on Facebook.

CHECK IT OUT: https://on.krem.com/LasloFacebook

