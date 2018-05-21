Exclusive video shows the moments leading up to a plane crash, a walk-through time in a local historical neighborhood, and a visit to flooding sites from the governor.
EXCLUSIVE: I-90 plane crash
A witness said he watched an experimental airplane glide down onto the highway around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. He also caught it all on video.
WATCH: https://on.krem.com/lookoutpasscrash
Browne’s Addition
The city of Spokane is looking to preserve its oldest neighborhood, Browne’s Addition, by making it a local historical district.
MORE: https://on.krem.com/BrownesAddition
Gov. Inslee visit
Washington Governor Jay Inslee will visit Ferry County on Wednesday to get a first-hand look at the flooding.
READ: https://on.krem.com/InsleeVisit
Warm temperatures, afternoon thunderstorms
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm with a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon.
FORECAST: https://on.krem.com/forecast
K-9 Laslo update
Great news about one of Spokane’s retired K-9s was posted on Facebook.
CHECK IT OUT: https://on.krem.com/LasloFacebook