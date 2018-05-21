A crime fighting K-9 is clear to be back in action, Tuesday will be another warm one, and more on construction plans.

K-9 Grizzly

Bad guys beware! Grant County’s K-9 was cleared to be back in action.

READ: https://on.krem.com/k9Grizzly

Sunshine continues

It’s another warm and sunny day across the Inland Northwest

Forecast: https://on.krem.com/forecast

Washington gun measures

Gun safety advocates now have nearly $3 million for a new state initiative to tighten gun laws in Washington.

UPDATE: https://on.krem.com/gunmeasures

Riverside Avenue

Spokane city leaders said this would be one of the biggest construction projects in at least a decade

MORE: https://on.krem.com/RiversideAve

VERIFY: Can I change my party affiliation in Idaho now?

A viewer told us they heard that people were being “turned down” when they attempted to switch party affiliation.

READ: https://on.krem.com/VERIFYVOTES

