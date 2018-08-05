Flooding hits eastern Washington and North Idaho, Tuesday temperatures warm up, and Spokane city parks could be cleaner and safer after the city council approved changes in park rules.
Flooding impacts the Inland Northwest
Inland Northwest rivers are reaching or are at flood stage because of recent rain and melting snowpack.
MORE: https://on.krem.com/inwfloods
Sunshine Tuesday, rain returns Wednesday
Tuesday sees sunny skies with highs in the 70s, but that nice weather isn’t expected to stick around.
FORECAST: http://on.krem.com/krem2forecast
Cleaner, safer parks
For the first time in more than a decade, Spokane's City Council approved changes to park rules.
READ: https://on.krem.com/safercityparks
KREM 2 Diaper Drive
For ten years KREM 2 has been working to keep babies warm, safe and dry with the Vanessa Behan Diaper Drive.
HOW YOU CAN HELP: https://on.krem.com/krem2diaperdrive
Teacher, nurse appreciation
Restaurants show teachers, nurses some appreciation this week with discounts.
WHERE: https://on.krem.com/thankyou