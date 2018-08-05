Flooding hits eastern Washington and North Idaho, Tuesday temperatures warm up, and Spokane city parks could be cleaner and safer after the city council approved changes in park rules.

Flooding impacts the Inland Northwest

Inland Northwest rivers are reaching or are at flood stage because of recent rain and melting snowpack.

MORE: https://on.krem.com/inwfloods

Sunshine Tuesday, rain returns Wednesday

Tuesday sees sunny skies with highs in the 70s, but that nice weather isn’t expected to stick around.

FORECAST: http://on.krem.com/krem2forecast

Cleaner, safer parks

For the first time in more than a decade, Spokane's City Council approved changes to park rules.

READ: https://on.krem.com/safercityparks

KREM 2 Diaper Drive

For ten years KREM 2 has been working to keep babies warm, safe and dry with the Vanessa Behan Diaper Drive.

HOW YOU CAN HELP: https://on.krem.com/krem2diaperdrive

Teacher, nurse appreciation

Restaurants show teachers, nurses some appreciation this week with discounts.

WHERE: https://on.krem.com/thankyou

