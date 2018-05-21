Tiny homes stir up big discussions in North Idaho, BNSF looks to build over Lake Pend Oreille, and cloudy to start the day, but sunshine in the afternoon.

Tiny homes

An intuitive to build tiny homes for people who need a place to go meets controversy from an Idaho community.

READ: https://on.krem.com/tinyhomes

Bridge over Lake Pend Oreille

Burlington Northern Santa Fe has proposed building a second rail bridge over Lake Pend Oreille near Sandpoint.

MORE: https://on.krem.com/PendOreilleBridge

Sunshine returns

Clouds to start the day, but sunshine is expected to make a comeback this afternoon

FORECAST: https://on.krem.com/forecast

Flooding continues

Wednesday’s storms and rain come with concerns about more flooding across the region.

MORE: https://on.krem.com/floodsupdate

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Investigators say the missile that brought down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over Ukraine in 2014 was from Russian military.

UPDATE: https://on.krem.com/Flight17

