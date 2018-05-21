Tiny homes stir up big discussions in North Idaho, BNSF looks to build over Lake Pend Oreille, and cloudy to start the day, but sunshine in the afternoon.
Tiny homes
An intuitive to build tiny homes for people who need a place to go meets controversy from an Idaho community.
Bridge over Lake Pend Oreille
Burlington Northern Santa Fe has proposed building a second rail bridge over Lake Pend Oreille near Sandpoint.
Sunshine returns
Clouds to start the day, but sunshine is expected to make a comeback this afternoon
Flooding continues
Wednesday’s storms and rain come with concerns about more flooding across the region.
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Investigators say the missile that brought down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over Ukraine in 2014 was from Russian military.
