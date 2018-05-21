Construction season is far from over for the Inland Northwest, warm, sunny weather returns, and a flash mob in downtown Spokane gives a valuable lesson.
Construction season: Far from over
There are four seasons in Spokane: Fall, winter, spring and construction.
Warm sunny weather returns
A few thunderstorms linger Monday across the Inland Northwest. Otherwise, sunny and dry Monday.
Flash mob for a good cause
If you were in downtown Spokane this weekend you might have witnessed a creative way to teach CPR.
Locally filmed documentary aims to prevent school shootings
"Beyond Lockdown" is a documentary that will serve as a training video to help schools know to respond when a school shooting occurs, as well as how to prevent it from ever happening.
ICYMI: Billboard Music Awards 2018
This year's show features 16 performances by artists including Janet Jackson, Demi Lovato, BTS and more.
