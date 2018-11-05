It’s a big weekend for the Loof Carrousel, Dutch Bros is drinking one for Dane and so can you, plus we’re throwing it back to KREM 2 News from the 1980s.

Historic Looff Carrousel reopens

The historic Looff Carrousel in Riverfront Park will be back in action Saturday.

MORE: https://on.krem.com/LooffCarrousel

Enjoy your morning joe while fighting to end ALS

Dutch Bros Coffee is serving up more than coffee! Friday marks the 12th anniversary of Dutch Bros Coffee's annual "Drink One for Dane" fundraiser.

HOW YOU CAN ENJOY: https://on.krem.com/drinkfordane

Flashback Friday

Inside the KREM 2 newsroom, hidden underneath a desk, is box of treasures to Steve Cromwell.

FULL STORY: https://on.krem.com/flashbackfriday

Missing Omak man

Police are searching for missing 23-year-old Jeffery James Hammer who went missing on May 9.

MORE: https://on.krem.com/missingomakman

Curlew School District Closed

School officials announced that the Curlew School District would be closed Friday because of flooding.

READ: https://on.krem.com/FerryCoFloods

