Happy Wednesday! Here are five things to know before you head out the door.

Rachel Dolezal's arraignment set for Wednesday morning

Rachel Dolezal's arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday morning. She is charged with first degree theft by welfare fraud, making false verification and second-degree perjury.

Washington launches website to help sex trafficking victims

The state Attorney General's office created a one-stop website to help victims of sex trafficking in Washington.

Seattle mayor heads to U.S.-Mexico border to protest family separation policy

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced she will visit Tornillo, Texas with a bipartisan delegation of mayors from across the country to protest family separations at the border. Durkan is paying for the trip out of her own pocket.

Local nurse saves lives overseas

A Spokane nurse is back home after spending five months volunteering in Cameroon. Mica Kondryszyn worked on a mercy ship in Cameroon, helping those who needed surgery but had limited access to it.

Brews for a good cause

Spokane Valley firefighters are teaming up with Badass Backyard Brewing to create the "Quick Hit IPA." One dollar from every pint sold will directly benefit the Spokane Valley Firefighters Benevolent Association.

