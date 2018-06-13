Happy Wednesday! Here are five things to know before you head out the door.

Airway Heights Police locate missing 5-year-old boy

Airway Heights Police announced on Wednesday morning that the previously missing five-year-old boy has been located and is safe.

U.S., Mexico and Canada to host 2026 FIFA World Cup

FIFA voted to play the 2026 World Cup in North America. Seattle is one of the potential locations to host a game for the World Cup. North America beat out a bid from Morocco and matches will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico. According to the Seattle Sounders, Seattle is one of 32 cities on the list of potential cities.

Homeowners in Soap Lake opted to stay despite level three wildfire evacuations

Officials are warning residents in Grant County to evacuate their property on Wednesday morning. The Soap Lake Fire has burned roughly two-thousand acres since the start of the fire on Monday afternoon. As of Wednesday morning, the fire is roughly 50 percent contained. Officials say that despite the level three orders, some homeowners opted to stay.

Orlison Brewing to close taproom, facility will be used to brew for No-Li

Orlison Brewing Company will close its taproom on Friday. According to a Facebook post, the brewing team changed tactics and has entered into an exclusive contract with No-Li Brewhouse. The Orlison Brewing facility will now brew for No-Li. The last days they will be open are on Wednesday, June 13 and Thursday, June 14 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Windy Wednesday with warm and dry afternoon

Wednesday morning starts off with gusty winds across the Inland Northwest. Southwest afternoon wind speeds expected to be 15-20 MPH, gusts anywhere from 30-40 MPH. Temperatures will warm up by Wednesday afternoon, with highs in the mid-upper 70s.

© 2018 KREM