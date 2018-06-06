Good morning! Here are five things you need to know before you head out this morning.

Rachel Dolezal heads to court

The former Spokane NAACP president is set to be arraigned in court on Wednesday. Rachel Dolezal is charged with first degree theft by welfare fraud, making false verification and second-degree perjury. She will be in court at 10:30 a.m. Dolezal resigned from her role as NAACP president when it was revealed she was born to white parents, but identified as a black woman.

Idaho to take over water pollution regulation from EPA

Idaho will take over the regulation of pollutants dumped into the state's waterways, a process formerly controlled by the Environmental Protection Agency. The state Department of Environmental Quality will take over the regulation of pollutant discharge into Idaho's lakes and rivers starting July 1.

The SkyRide is coming soon

Huntington Park will be closed Wednesday morning until noon, as well as Friday morning until noon, while crews complete final maintenance on the SkyRide. The attraction should be back up and running by mid to late June.

Mexico slaps 20 percent tariff on US apples

Washington apple growers are taking a hit. The Washington Apple Commission says Mexico will immediately put a 20 percent tariff on apples from the U.S.

Formerly homeless teen earns scholarship to EWU

A formerly homeless student from Lacey earned himself a new place to live this fall: a dorm room at Eastern Washington University.

© 2018 KREM