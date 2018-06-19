Happy Tuesday! Here are five things to know before you head out the door.

Missing woman with dementia

Spokane Police are searching for 70-year-old Linda Bunn. She went missing from her home in the Hillyard/Whitman area and is considered vulnerable. Bunn has dementia.

Washington lawmaker leads national protest of family separation policy

Representative Pramilla Jayapal announced on MSNBC a day of rallies opposing the 'zero tolerance' policy separating migrant families.

Washington lawmakers respond to family separation policy

Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson wrote a letter demanding answers to their questions about the 200 immigrants currently detained in the Sea-Tac detention Center. Representative Cathy McMorris Rogers released a statement that said the Trump Administration should stop the practice of separating families.

Hero civilian in Tumwater Walmart shooting is pastor and medic

An armed civilian is credited with saving several lives when he stopped a man firing shots at a Walmart in Tumwater, Washington on Sunday. A man who would rather not be identified stopped the crime spree when he shot and killed the gunman. Police say the 47-year-old man is from Oakville, Washington. He is a pastor, volunteer firefighter, and medic.

Warm weather returns!

After several days of gloomy weather, the sunshine returns to the Inland Northwest. Expect temperatures in the 80s on Tuesday and a gradual warm-up through the rest of the week.

© 2018 KREM