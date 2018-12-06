Happy Tuesday! Here are five things to know before you head out the door.
Grant County officials issued a level 3 evacuation for people in Grant County because of fast-moving wildfires. Authorities are telling people north of Soap Lake to load their families and pets in their cars and leave the area immediately. The mandatory evacuation alert was for homes on the east side of HWY 17 North from milepost 81, stretching from north of Soap Lake all the way south of the Smokiam RV Park.
Take a look at the new apartments in the old Macy's building
The old Macy's building is now the M Apartments. The new luxury apartment building in downtown Spokane is now pre-leasing units, which start at $1,300.
The Spokane Public Works Department will soon use a drone to assist with projects like water main breaks, construction and landscape analysis. Authorities believe it will make conditions safer for employees and save taxpayers money.
Washington State Parks officials said they will add more warning signs and fencing at Palouse Falls by the end of the month.
Expect a warmup through Wednesday
Tuesday starts off chilly with a freeze warning in effect in some areas. Expect a gradual warm up through Wednesday.