Nike store opens in downtown Spokane today

The first-ever Nike Factory Store in Spokane opens on the corner of Main and Howard downtown at 10 a.m. on Thursday. The location will serve as the pilot for a new hybrid Nike retail experience, offering both outlet and full-priced items, including Gonzaga collegiate gear.The first 200 customers through the door each day from this Thursday through Sunday will receive a $10 Nike gift card.

Soap Lake Fire in Grant County 90% contained

The Soap Lake Fire was 90% contained as of Wednesday night, according to the Washington State Patrol. On Wednesday, firefighters completed line construction and were successful keeping the fire within its established perimeter. Washington State Patrol said that fire burned 2,063 acres.

Home delivery grocery service available in Coeur d'Alene starting today

Over 49,000 households will be able to have their groceries delivered to their door starting today. Home delivery service, Instacart, will shop for residents at popular retailers including Albertsons, Safeway, Costco, Natural Grocers, and Petco, and have it at the doorstep within an hour. To start the home delivery service, customers can go online to www.Instacart.com and add groceries into their virtual cart.

Lighter winds and breezy Thursday afternoon

Light winds with temperatures hanging around the 60s. We're expecting scattered showers to return for Father's Day weekend.

Idaho child contracts rare plague, state's first case in two decades

A child in Boise is recovering from a plague infection. Health officials announced that this is the state's first case of the plague in two decades. According to health officials, plague in humans is rare and is usually spread through a bite from an infected flea.

