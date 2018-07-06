Happy Thursday! Here are five things you need to know before heading out this morning.

Cricket Wireless burglary

Spokane Police said a man broke into the Division St. Cricket Wireless store overnight. SPD said the man threw a cinder block through the front door and stole cell phones. As of 4:40 a.m., police did not have a suspect in custody.

Hamblen Elementary punishment

A local mother said her son was punished for trying to break up a fight at Hamblen Elementary. She said her son could not find an adult when he looked for one. School leaders said he and the other students should have gotten an adult, even after the argument had subsided.

Mead HS teacher accused of having sex with student back in court

The Mead High School teacher accused of having sex with a student will be back in court Thursday morning. Wesley Perez is set to appear before a judge at 9:00 a.m. for a motion to reduce his bond. It is currently set at $100,000.

'TAG' premieres in Los Angeles

The movie based on a group of Gonzaga Prep alumni premiered in Los Angeles Wednesday night. The group of men have kept a game of tag going for years. The men who inspired the film taped an interview with James Corden for "The Late Late Show."

Warm and sunny weather

Warm and sunny weather returns to Spokane on Thursday. Expect a warm finish to the week before rain moves in this weekend.

