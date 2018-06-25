Happy Monday! Here are five things to know before you start your day.

Morning thunderstorms in North Washington and Idaho

Quick moving storms are expected to bring lighting, hail and high winds to Northeast Washington and North Idaho. There have been reports of wind damage in Central Washington. There is an elevated fire concern in the afternoon with high winds and warm, dry conditions.

Ironman 70.3 Half Marathon

2,100 athletes from 42 states gathered in Coeur d'Alene on Sunday for the Ironman 70.3 race. 2018 marked the third year of the half-Ironman in the Inland Northwest. Matt Hanson was the first male athlete to cross the finish line and Haley Chura was the first female athlete. Both Hanson and Chura were the first athletes to cross the finish line in 2017's half-Ironman.

Milepost 22 Fire

The Milepost 22 Fire is 100 percent contained as of Saturday. Officials from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources estimated that the Milepost 22 Fire burned roughly 7,280 acres. 246 crew members worked on containing the fire that started on Thursday near the Columbia River.

June is Men's Health Month

Healthy lifestyle starts in the kitchen. June is Men's Health Month and it's meant to bring awareness of preventable health problems. Ways to prevent diseases include knowing your health history and visiting your primary care doctor every year.

Hoopfest

We're just a few days away from Hoopfest! Hoopfest is the largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament in the world. Thousands of players and spectators are expected to fill the streets of downtown Spokane. Tournaments will begin on Saturday morning at 8.

