Tumwater Walmart shooting

Two people were injured and a suspect shot dead after a man tried to carjack several people at the Walmart in Tumwater Sunday afternoon. Police said an armed bystander shot and killed the suspect.

Sentencing Monday for Bremerton man who murdered 6-year-old

On Monday, a judge will sentence a Bremerton man who pleaded guilty to raping and murdering 6-year-old Jenise Wright in 2014. Gabriel Gaeta pleaded guilty to those charges in February and could face 40 years to life in prison.

Washington state bear hunt ban starts Monday

Bear hunts on commercial timber land in Washington state are ending, at least for now. A judge's temporary ban on new kill permits begins Monday.

Gonzaga climber heads to World Championships

Hannah Tolson is taking her climbing career to new heights. She won the 2017 collegiate National Championship. In April, she was the only athlete to finish in the top five in all three disciples (sport, speed and bouldering) at Nationals. Now, she is the only collegiate American to qualify for the 2018 World University Championships.

70s today, 80s tomorrow!

Expect a big warm up this week. There is a chance of showers Monday. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s are expected by Tuesday.

