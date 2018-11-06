Happy Monday! Here are five things you should know before heading out the door.

Missing Kootenai County man

Authorities in Kootenai County are searching for a missing Hayden man. Lyle Anderson, 86, has not been seen or heard from since June 4. Anderson's family said he often drives to the North Fork area with his dog. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office at 208-446-1300.

Several blocks of High Drive closed for construction

High Drive will be closed from 21st to 29th avenue for several months while crews install a new 30-inch combined sewer and new asphalt pavement.

WA state prepares for the "Big One"

Washington state is planning for its next large-scale exercise to prepare for when the "Big One" hits. This week, the Washington Emergency Management Division started initial planning for its second "Cascadia Rising," the region's largest disaster-scenario exercise testing how local, state and federal agencies would respond if a 9.0 magnitude earthquake hit along the Washington and Oregon coast.

No-Li raises $12K for Rogers High School

No-Li Brewhouse will give Rogers High School at $12,000 check at 8:45 a.m. Monday. The brewery wanted to "kudos" to the school. Graduation rates have increased and more students are pursuing secondary education.

Chilly Monday morning

Monday starts off chilly! A freeze warning is in effect for Deer Park, Springdale, Chewelah, Clayton, Ione, Usk & Republic. Temperatures will warm up slightly by Monday afternoon, making for mild conditions.

