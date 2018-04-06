Happy Tuesday! Here are five things you should know before starting your day.

Ennis back in court

Former Spokane Police sergeant Gordon Ennis will be back in court Monday. He is asking for a enw trial. In March, he was found guilty of raping a fellow officer.

Missing Newport teen

The Pend Orielle Sheriff’s Office is asking communities in eastern Washington to help with finding 16-year-old Elijah Toombs, who has been missing since Friday.

Mosquitos and black flies

Protect yourself from mosquitos and black flies this summer. Standing water on your property is the perfect habitat for larvae. Water and warm temperatures allow them to thrive.

Holocaust survivor shares his story of survival at Spokane event

Holocaust survivor Nissan Krakinowski, 91, will share his experiences in the Auschwitz death camp at an event in Spokane Monday. Krakinowski and his brother are the sole survivors of their family of over 100 people.

Cool, breezy start to the work week

The work week kicks off with cooler temperatures. Mondays' highs will be in the upper 60s. Much cooler than Sunday!

