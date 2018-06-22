Happy Friday! Here are five things to know before you start your day.

Milepost 22 Fire

Level 2 evacuations are in place for people near the Milepost 22 Fire north of Vantage. The state fire marshal said at least 30 homes are threatened. Officials with the Washington Department of Natural Resources estimate the fire is burning close to 7,200 acres and 30 percent contained. The Vantage Highway is back open.

Slow down, move over

WSP is conducting a statewide "Slow Down, Move Over" emphasis throughout the weekend. The "Move Over Law" requires vehicles approaching an emergency or work zone to proceed with due caution, slow down, and if safe, move over or change lanes.

Washington AG to file lawsuit over family separations

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is set to file a lawsuit over a policy that allows asylum seekers to be separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Ride for refugees

Nearly three dozen people from all over Washington State have embarked on quite the journey. The SEA TRI KAN Bike Ride is a 400-mile bike ride from Seattle to the Tri Cities and then on to Spokane. The five-day cross-state bike ride raises awareness and money for refugee resettlement efforts.

Dry conditions and warmer weather

Spokane, Coeur d'Alene and central Washington will see drier weather Friday. There is still a thunderstorm threat over southeast Washington and the central Panhandle. Conditions will warm up through the weekend.

