ZILLAH, Wash. — Five students were injured after strong winds blew a bounce house into the sky at Zillah High School on Wednesday.

The school is located about 20 miles southeast of Yakima.

School district leaders say the bounce house was part of an Associated Student Body event at the school.

At least one student was critically injured and airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Leaders with Petreas Bounce Houses said they always make sure structures are tied to the ground and do not know what happened during the accident. The investigation is ongoing.

The school district released a statement on Wednesday afternoon that reads, in part, “Our hearts go out to the students, parents, and staff of those involved. Administration is currently looking into this matter.”

On Thursday, the school district officials said they have developed a crisis response and support plan for the students and staff affected by the accident.

“Our focus is on the social and emotional well-being of our students and staff, which will continue for as long as needed. We are committed to continually monitoring and evaluating the needs of our students and staff as we collectively heal from the accident,” the district wrote in a statement.

“Our continued thoughts are with everyone affected by yesterday’s accident,” the statement continues.