Five people injured in bus crash near Harrison

Kootenai County deputies say the bus was wedged between trees and its occupants were trapped inside.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Five people are injured after a bus crash in the Harrison area on Sunday evening.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said it received reports of a single-vehicle bus crash on Asbury Road off of Highway 97 at about 5:35 p.m. The bus was wedged between trees and its occupants were trapped inside, deputies said.

There were 10 people on the bus and five of them were injured, according to the sheriff's office. The injured passengers were taken to Kootenai Health with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Initial report indicate the bus had a mechanical failure, lost control, and went off the road before getting stuck between the cluster of trees, the sheriff's office said. The bus was not affiliated with any organization or company, and was a private bus transporting a family.