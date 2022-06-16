Five Mile Road crash seriously injures four people

A vehicle with four occupants crashed in a ditch along Five Mile Road and Waikiki Road Thursday morning. Police say speed and impairment were factors in the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — A driver and three occupants were injured in a single-vehicle crash at Five Mile Road and Waikiki Road at approximately 3:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

The vehicle was found by police on its top in a ditch east of Waikiki Road.

All four occupants were seriously injured. They were removed from the vehicle and taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Police said the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver failed to round a curve. The car then crossed over Waikiki Road and crashed into the ditch rolling over onto its top.

Traffic Unit Investigators believe that speed and impairment were factors in the crash.

The area where the crash occurred was closed until just before 9:00 a.m. on Thursday. The road is now open.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is working to determine the cause of the crash.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.