Consumer fireworks are banned throughout the Inland Northwest. Here's where you can still see them

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Fourth of July is quickly approaching and many areas across the Inland Northwest have banned personal use of fireworks due to the extreme heat and drought conditions.
Washington:
- Spokane County - Fireworks are Illegal
- Medical Lake (temporary)
- Cheney
- Tyler
- Airway Heights (discouraging use)
- Fairfield
- Liberty Lake
- Spokane Valley
- Rockford
- Lincoln County
- Sprague
- Odessa
- Outside of Odessa city limits Fire District 3 commissioners recommend no fireworks, if a fire is started from fireworks the responsible will be held financially responsible.
- Reardan
- Edwall
- Davenport
- Egypt
- 7-Bays
- Deer Meadows
- Harrington
- Creston
- Wilbur
- Lincoln
- Almira
- Grand Coulee
- Whitman County
- County Fire Districts 12 and 14
Idaho
- Bonner County
- Sandpoint
- Priest River
- Ponderay
- Kootenai
- Hope
- East Hope
- Oldtown
- Dover
- Blanchard
- Clark Fork
If you are still wanting to watch fireworks and participate in Fourth of July festivities, some places are having firework shows done by professionals for people to enjoy.
In Spokane, there will be 4 locations to watch fireworks including:
- Avista Stadium
- the Dwight Merkel Sport Complex
- Ferris High School
- Plante's Ferry Sports Complex.
They will be free drive-in fireworks that will start at 10 p.m. and the lots will open at 8 p.m.
In Coeur d'Alene, the city will be hosting an independence day celebration with their annual fireworks show beginning at 9:45 PM and will last roughly 20 minutes.
Additionally, people can watch fireworks at the Coeur d’Alene Casino. On their website, they say their parking lot can easily accommodate large crowds.