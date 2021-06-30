Consumer fireworks are banned throughout the Inland Northwest. Here's where you can still see them

4 places in Spokane will be providing drive-in firework shows.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Fourth of July is quickly approaching and many areas across the Inland Northwest have banned personal use of fireworks due to the extreme heat and drought conditions.

Washington:

Spokane County - Fireworks are Illegal

Medical Lake (temporary)

Cheney

Tyler

Airway Heights (discouraging use)

Fairfield

Liberty Lake

Spokane Valley

Rockford

Lincoln County Sprague Odessa Outside of Odessa city limits Fire District 3 commissioners recommend no fireworks, if a fire is started from fireworks the responsible will be held financially responsible. Reardan Edwall Davenport Egypt 7-Bays Deer Meadows Harrington Creston Wilbur Lincoln Almira Grand Coulee

Whitman County

County Fire Districts 12 and 14

Idaho

Bonner County Sandpoint Priest River Ponderay Kootenai Hope East Hope Oldtown Dover Blanchard Clark Fork



If you are still wanting to watch fireworks and participate in Fourth of July festivities, some places are having firework shows done by professionals for people to enjoy.

In Spokane, there will be 4 locations to watch fireworks including:

Avista Stadium

the Dwight Merkel Sport Complex

Ferris High School

Plante's Ferry Sports Complex.

They will be free drive-in fireworks that will start at 10 p.m. and the lots will open at 8 p.m.

In Coeur d'Alene, the city will be hosting an independence day celebration with their annual fireworks show beginning at 9:45 PM and will last roughly 20 minutes.