Firefighters working to contain small brush fire in Spokane Valley

A fire burning in the area of East Crescent Drive and 15th Avenue & Chapman Road, in Greenacres.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Fire crews responded to a brush fire burning in Spokane Valley on Saturday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the fire burned about two acres in an area with grass and timber.

The fire was located in the area of East Crescent Drive and 15th Avenue & Chapman Road in Greenacres.

According to fire officials, crews responded to the fire at approximately 12 p.m. Level 1 evacuations were put in place at approximately 1:30 p.m. as a caution measure to protect nearby houses, but none of the houses were in any danger.

Firefighters from Districts 8 and 13, Spokane County Sheriff's Office, and DNR crews helped to provide resources to help control the two-acre fire. DNR crews are on the scene mopping up the fire and making sure the fire is totally contained.

Approximately two fire trucks and ten firefighters were at the scene trying to contain the fire. DNR says no more fire resources were called to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

