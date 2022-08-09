Firefighters investigating an attic fire caused by a Molotov cocktail in a Spokane empty house

Spokane Fire Department is investigating a Monday fire in a Hillyard attic caused by a Molotov cocktail. Nobody was injured.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department (SFD) responded to an attic fire that reportedly started from a Molotov cocktail in the Hillyard neighborhood on Tuesday night.

According to the press release, SFD responded to the 2900 Block of East Everett in the Hillyard neighborhood at approximately 11:34 p.m. after reports of smoke coming from the top floor of a one-and-one-half-story house.

When fire crews arrived, they entered the house to try to locate anyone left inside. However, they found the house was empty with plywood covering all doors and windows.

After a search of the house, fire crews discovered heavy fire in the attic caused by a Molotov cocktail, a glass container filled with gasoline. Firefighters extinguished the attic fire and no injuries were reported.

SFD is investigating the fire as the cause was due to the improvised incendiary device (IID).

