SPOKANE, Wash. — Cold temperatures across the Inland Northwest mean local firefighters are working that much harder to keep the community safe and this comes with its fair share of challenges.



Firefighters said there are things property owners can do to help. First, people can be sure to provide access to fire hydrants. They need to be visible from the street so they can use that water to save homes more quickly.



However, this isn't the only struggle firefighters face in the cold. They are trained to work in frigid temperatures but that doesn't mean it's easy, especially when crews are going in and out of burning buildings.



“If you can imagine going into a fire where you experience anywhere from 150 to 300, 400, 500 degrees, you sweat and then you come outside and it instantly freezes," said Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer. “Then you have to go in and do it again, back-and-forth, back-and-forth. It's really tough on human beings."

Warming stations or a bus provided by Spokane Transit Authority often help keep crews warm as they are on the job.

RELATED: Spokane Valley firefighters conduct ice rescue training



Firefighters also respond to many medical emergencies during the winter. If front porches or landings are not properly cleared, it can create issues as firefighters try to get to people safely and transport them in icy conditions.



The best thing property owners can do this winter is make sure their properties are ready and easily accessible should an emergency happen.