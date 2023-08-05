Fire under control at Kaiser Trentwood Aluminum manufacture in Spokane Valley

The fire is under control and no one was injured. Firefighters are still in the area working to cool off flammable metals.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Workers at the Kaiser Aluminum building in Spokane Valley were evacuated after it caught fire on Saturday.

According to Spokane Valley Firefighters (SVF) PIO, when fire crews arrived they found flammable product metals on fire before 7 a.m., at the building.

The building, which is located at 15000 E. Euclid Ave. in Spokane Valley, was evacuated Saturday morning. Firefighters put the fire under control, but they are still in the area working to cool off the metals, including copper and zirconium, by using dry chemicals and dry salt.

Firefighters will continue at the scene for several hours until the metals cool off.

The fire damaged the building's roof and a wall. Neither civilians nor firefighters were hurt during the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation

SVF PIO said the fire is not a risk to the public and the area where the building is located is far from the community.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.