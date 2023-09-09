Early morning fire closes solid waste disposal station in Spokane Valley

Fire crews have already extinguished the fire and are mopping up the area.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A Spokane Valley trash disposal station will be closed because of an early morning fire.

According to Spokane County officials, a fire broke out on the tipping floor early on Saturday morning at the Valley Transfer Station on sullivan Road. Fire crews have already extinguished the fire and are mopping up the area.

Officials are asking anyone with waste to dispose of to visit the North County Transfer Station (N. 22123 Elk-Chattaroy Rd.) or the Waste-to-Energy Facility (2900 S. Geiger Blvd.) until further notice.

For more information and updates, visit the Spokane Valley Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer Station website.

