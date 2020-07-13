x
Four people displaced after a fire near Hangman Valley Golf Course

A duplex near Hangman Valley Golf Course caught on fire this morning, displacing four. No injuries were reported.
SPOKANE, Wash — Four people were displaced this morning after a fire broke out at a duplex near Hangman Valley Golf Course. No injuries were reported, according to Spokane Fire District 8. The fire has been put out, according to a KREM photographer. 

The call came in at 4:23 a.m. Spokane Fire District 8 responded to the fire in the 2500 block of E Casper Dr. Crews from Spokane Valley and the city of Spokane also responded. Spokane fire crews are currently waiting for a fire investigator to determine the cause of the fire. 

