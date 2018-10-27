Click to watch live

Several area fire agencies are fighting a fire that has engulfed a large home in Spokane Valley.

The fire broke out Friday afternoon at 4003 N. Upriver Bend Lane.

Video from the fire showed flames fully engulfing the home’s roof on Beacon Hill.

Spokane Valley Fire Department said multiple agencies were fighting the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown and firefighters have not said whether anyone was hurt in the fire.

Spokane Valley Fire asked people to avoid Upriver Drive on their commute home.

