Only minor injuries after a Spokane County fire engine lost traction, rolled over on Hwy 395

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A Spokane County fire engine lost traction on an icy road and rolled over while responding to a report of a car accident on Highway 395 Friday morning.

Around 5:08 a.m., Spokane County Fire District 4's Engine 49 began to slow down while traveling northbound on Hwy 395. The truck then lost traction, and crossed the highway, rolling over onto the driver's side, according to the fire district.

Two firefighters were taken to a hospital with minor injuries for precautionary evaluation and are expected to be released. Both firefighters were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.

The crash happened just south of W. Wild Rose Road in Deer Park. No other cars were involved in the crash.