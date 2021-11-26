x
Fire destroys large warehouse in Tonasket

Flames and black smoke from the warehouse, which in the past was used to store apples, could be seen for miles, firefighters said.

TONASKET, Wash. — A fire destroyed a large abandoned warehouse previously used to store apples in Tonasket early Friday.

The Tonasket Fire Department (TFD) said flames and black smoke from the blazing fire could be seen for miles, and they have cleared out the building, but it will continue to burn through the night. 

The fire began around 7:30 a.m. and firefighters said crews from Omak, Tonasket and Oroville responded to the fire. 

Nobody was hurt and the fire is under investigation, according to TFD.

A fire destroyed a large abandoned warehouse used to store apples in Tonasket early Friday.

Firefighters advise the public to stay away from the building as the remaining concrete walls, still standing, may collapse.

 

