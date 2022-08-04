Update: Suspect detained in Russell Road fire, could face first-degree reckless burning charges

Spokane fire crews are currently evacuating homes in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — Update: A suspect has been detained in the fire that is currently burning within the Russell Road and West Highway 2 area. According to SPD officials, the suspect could be facing first-degree reckless burning charges and is currently cooperating with police.

Spokane fire crews are still responding to the fire and are currently diverting traffic away from the blaze. They are also trying to dig a fire line and contain some hot zones.

Level 3 evacuations have been ordered for the homes surrounding the fire, meaning that homeowners have to leave their property immediately. The evacuations are in order for Sunset to the south, Greenwood to the north and Russell Road to the west.

Evacuation Map:

According to Spokane County Emergency Management, crews are starting to get a handle on the fire, but residents should still stay away from the area and let them work.

Video Credit: Jesus Arreola