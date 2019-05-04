A small fire broke out at Rocket Market on Spokane's South Hill on Friday afternoon after a refrigerator holding wine overheated, firefighters said.

When a fire extinguisher didn't work, the fire department was called, according to KREM's Alexa Block.

The fire has been extinguish and there were no injuries.

The market on East 43rd Avenue will be closed until further notice.

It is not yet known whether the wine could be saved.

Block said the wine, along with many other items in the store, is covered in fire extinguisher residue.

The health department is monitoring the situation because the fire extinguishing chemicals were released in an area that serves food.

Rocket Market is a shop in Spokane's Comstock neighborhood that carries a wide variety of wine and specialty foods.

In March, Rocket Market won a lawsuit that will allow the business to continue holding outdoor concerts in the summer, despite objection from some neighbors who complained about the noise.

