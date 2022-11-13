Amazon employees forced to evacuate after fire breaks out at Spokane Valley fulfillment center

According to Spokane Valley Fire, a fire broke out in machinery that grinds used cardboard for recycling.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Employees at the Amazon fulfillment center in Spokane Valley evacuated Sunday after a small fire broke out.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to Spokane Valley Fire officials, a fire broke out in machinery that grinds used cardboard for recycling. The machine was attached to a large dumpster outside. Officials said that's where the majority of the fire occurred.

The fire was quickly contained by first responders. They quickly transitioned to evacuating over 325 employees and clearing out smoke in the warehouse.