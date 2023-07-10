Filipino American History Month kicks off in the Inland Northwest

People from all over the Inland Northwest came to celebrate Filipino culture through food, performances and more.

SPOKANE, Wash. — More than 100 people came out for the second annual Filipino American History Month celebration.

There were performances from various organizations, including the Hispanic Business Organization and the Spokane Chinese Association. Island Style Food also provided food.

"October is the celebration of the Philippine History Month. It's also a celebration of diversity, a celebration of BIPOC community and a celebration of arts and culture in the city of Spokane," said Jacqueline Babol, the president of the Filipino American Northwest Association.

But the event's not only about showcasing Filipino food and performances.

"This is reminding people their roots, and reminding people what community is," Babol said.

Amanda Pankratz from Coeur D'Alene is attending her first Filipino event.

Pankratz said, "I saw it on Facebook that there was a Filipino history month, and that's what got us here."

She said the event exceeded her expectations.

"I'm being educated, I'm being fed, beautiful food," Pankratz said. "And I'm seeing bright colors and outfits that I've never seen before."

For performers like Rowena Sommer, she wants to do more cultural performances. She didn't think twice about dancingas a way to share her culture with the community.

Sommer said, "I just came here last year from the Philippines. So it's nice to be able to celebrate the culture, the history month of our country and to celebrate it with others."

The Spokane Mayor's office also issued a proclamation to commemorate Filipino American History month in the Lilac City.

"I think that when people come together, they learn experience, see firsthand, not only does it dissolve any sort of hate that might be out there, but it really I think, is uplifting to the community overall," Michael Cathcart, a Spokane council member said.

Organizers say they hope to bring back the event again next year, but their main priority is spreading the Filipino culture and history with the Spokane community.

"This event pulls people together because it celebrates and makes people go out and and celebrate as a family, as a culture, as a community," Babol said.

