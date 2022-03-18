Ferry service from Seattle to Victoria, BC to begin again in mid-April

The ferry service came back briefly last fall but was forced to shut back down after ridership failed to pick up due to the pandemic.

SEATTLE — Service on the Victoria Clipper is coming back next month as Canada loosens its COVID restrictions for foreign travelers.

The fast ferry service between Seattle and Victoria, B.C. will restart on April 15 along with the fast ferry service between Seattle and Friday Harbor and the whale watching tours on April 29.

The return of one of the most popular ferry services in the region comes as Canada drops its COVID-19 testing requirement for fully vaccinated travelers on April 1.

Clipper Vacations, the company that owns the ferry service, shut it down in the fall of 2021 just a month after reopening as ridership failed to pick up to the levels to cover the costs of running the ferry.

At the time, the company said it had to refund about 500 customers who had purchased advance tickets.

Prior to the month-long comeback, the service had been shut down for 18 months due to the pandemic.

While Canada is dropping its testing requirement, the U.S. is still requiring foreign travelers to be fully vaccinated and present a negative test result for the virus before entering the country.

The ferry ride to and from Victoria takes two hours and 45 minutes, according to Clipper Vacations, and costs about $150 for a round-trip advance fare ticket. There are also upgrades available for those looking for an enhanced experience.