FERRY CO., Wash.-- The Williams Flats fire on the Colville Reservation continues to grow by thousands of acres each day.

It started after an early morning thunderstorm on Friday. We asked fire agencies there why progress has sometimes been slow to put the fire out.

The fire started out burning about 20 acres by the end of the day on Friday. As of Monday, it grew to 13,497 acres.

The spokesperson for the Colville tribe's Mount Tolman fire crews said major factors in its growth are the terrain and weather conditions firefighters are up against.

Spokesperson Kathy Moses said it didn't take long for initial attack crews to decide they would need additional help containing the Williams Flat Fire. So the Mount Tolman Fire team requested additional resources right away.

"They were already calling in resources," Moses said. "They already called in for air support."

Northwest Interagency Incident Management sent a type 2 incident response team from Oregon to the reservation right away. But they don't all come from one location. Moses says team members responded from other fires they had been fighting.

"Some of them were able to get to our location by Friday night," Moses said.

By Saturday, about 130 personnel arrived at the Williams Flats fire. And a couple hundred more have made it to the area today, bringing trucks, engines and aircrafts with them.

But even as they arrived, the fire continued to grow by thousands of acres each day, even though they had more resources to contain it.

Moses said that's because once they arrived, crews had to figure out the safest way to get to the fire.

"The fire is hard to get to," Moses said. "There's steep, rocky terrain, there's not a lot of roads to get into the fire. A lot of the roads have been washed out."

The estimated containment date for the Williams Flats fire is Friday, August 16th. Moses said they do not plan to call on any additional resources, outside of the more than 540 personnel already responding to the area.

