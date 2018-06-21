National Weather Service Spokane issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northeastern Stevens and northern Pend Oreille Counties until 5 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm was located 30 miles northeast of Colville and 56 miles west of Bonners Ferry, moving southeast at 15 mph.

Half-dollar size hail is expected, which is large enough to cause significant damage to vehicles. Officials have warned people to stay indoors and move to the lowest floor of an interior room of a building.

PREVIOUS:

National Weather Service Spokane issued a thunderstorm warning for east central Ferry County until 2 p.m.

Hail the size of ping pong balls are expected to hit the area. The NWS reported the hail size will cause damage to people and animals outdoors.

Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows and vehicles.

Officials have warned residents to stay inside and move to the lowest floor of the building.

The storm was first detected just after 1:20 p.m. about 23 miles south of Sherman Pass and 51 miles east of Omak, moving southeast at 5 mph.

