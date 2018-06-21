National Weather Service Spokane issued a thunderstorm warning for east central Ferry County until 2 p.m.

Hail the size of ping pong balls are expected to hit the area. The NWS reported the hail size will cause damage to people and animals outdoors.

Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows and vehicles.

Officials are warning residents to stay inside and move to the lowest floor of the building.

The storm was first detected just after 1:20 p.m. about 23 miles south of Sherman Pass and 51 miles east of Omak, moving southeast at 5 miles per hour.

