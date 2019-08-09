FERRY COUNTY, Wash. — Over 1,700 Avista customers are without power in Ferry and Stevens counties on Sunday.

According to the Avista outage map, 1,718 customers are without power in an area stretching from the Canadian border near Laurier in Ferry County to just north of Colville in Stevens County.

Avista lists the cause of the outage as being under investigation and said crews are on their way. They estimate power to be back by 1:30 p.m. Sunday and said the first reports of the outages came at 10:38 a.m. on Sunday.

No other eastern Washington power companies are reporting outages on Sunday morning.

